China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Announces $0.22 Dividend

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2185 per share on Monday, August 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

CMAKY opened at $3.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. China Minsheng Banking has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

