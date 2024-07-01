China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CYD opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $12.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management grew its position in China Yuchai International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,108,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.