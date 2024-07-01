Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 3.0% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000.

FPE remained flat at $17.36 during trading on Monday. 1,296,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,850. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

