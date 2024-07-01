Chubb (NYSE:CB) Lowered to Underperform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s FY2024 earnings at $20.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $255.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

