Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 659,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cibus Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBUS traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.27. 246,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,506. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $199.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.92. Cibus has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $24.61.

Get Cibus alerts:

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11). Cibus had a negative net margin of 12,313.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cibus will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cibus in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBUS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cibus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cibus in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cibus in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cibus in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cibus in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cibus

(Get Free Report)

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cibus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cibus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.