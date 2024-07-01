Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Position Reduced by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,305,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1,870.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 274,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,031,000 after purchasing an additional 260,122 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,773,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,658,000 after acquiring an additional 200,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,077,000 after acquiring an additional 186,629 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,619. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.81 and a 1-year high of $124.35. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.92.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

