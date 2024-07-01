Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,021 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $47.60. 9,623,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,681,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $191.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Get Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.