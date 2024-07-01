Citigroup Boosts Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $257.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $220.00 to $257.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 1.8 %

MANH opened at $246.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 80.61 and a beta of 1.48. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $182.97 and a 12-month high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The company had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $1,142,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

