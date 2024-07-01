Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 864 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,068,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,444,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707,845 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Southern by 38.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,988 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at $128,413,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 6,303.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,199,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,812 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $77.00. 2,936,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.27. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $80.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.