Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,887,000 after buying an additional 152,818 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Paychex by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after buying an additional 466,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $1.56 on Monday, reaching $117.00. 1,726,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,728. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.38 and a 200-day moving average of $121.90. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 83.94%.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.46.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

