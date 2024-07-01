Claro Advisors LLC Has $473,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 80.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,254 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.56. 883,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,713. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.4205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

