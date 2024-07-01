Claro Advisors LLC Has $7.12 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.55. 1,055,736 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

