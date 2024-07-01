Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 46.8% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $287.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,229. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $211.94 and a 1 year high of $302.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.27 and its 200-day moving average is $278.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.24.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

