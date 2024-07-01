Claro Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,179,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 588,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,514,000 after purchasing an additional 326,178 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $24,128,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,333,000 after purchasing an additional 237,006 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.76. The company had a trading volume of 829,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,066. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

