Claro Advisors LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 51,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000. Claro Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $864,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,081,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 43,558 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.10. 812,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,927. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $47.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

