Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,129,979,000 after acquiring an additional 458,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,582 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,649,592,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,872,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,462. The company has a market capitalization of $177.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.