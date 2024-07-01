Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 78 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $3.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $286.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.38.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.49%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors
In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
