Claro Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.58. The stock had a trading volume of 498,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,527. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.25 and a 200-day moving average of $113.42.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

