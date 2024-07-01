Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.08.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock traded down $9.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.52. 954,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,371. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.00 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

