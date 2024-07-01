Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1,292.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 571.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,917,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,040. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.41. The firm has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

