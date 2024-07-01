CleanSpark’s (CLSK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKFree Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLSK. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CleanSpark to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.97.

CleanSpark Price Performance

CLSK opened at $15.95 on Friday. CleanSpark has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $24.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,539,000 after buying an additional 4,706,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after buying an additional 3,235,171 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after buying an additional 957,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 273.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 905,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter worth about $897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

