Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 26,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,044. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund ( NYSEAMERICAN:GLV Free Report ) by 538.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 235,137 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

