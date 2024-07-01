CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CLS Holdings USA Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of CLSH stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.04. 96,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,733. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. CLS Holdings USA has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.12.

About CLS Holdings USA

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, that includes oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters; and provides toll processing services.

