CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
CLS Holdings USA Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of CLSH stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.04. 96,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,733. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. CLS Holdings USA has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.12.
About CLS Holdings USA
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CLS Holdings USA
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.