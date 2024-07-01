Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 2.5% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $985,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,004,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.68. The company had a trading volume of 641,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,377. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.25. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $154.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

