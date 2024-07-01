Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.35. 292,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,841. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.08. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

