Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Up 40.9% in June

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the May 31st total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,252.7 days.

Coles Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLEGF remained flat at $10.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. Coles Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

About Coles Group

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

