Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Buys 90 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of KLA by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.40.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,861 shares of company stock valued at $16,795,913. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $827.79. 480,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,419. The firm has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $876.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $759.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.98.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. KLA’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

