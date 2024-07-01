Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,967,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.32. 264,312 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average is $69.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.