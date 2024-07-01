Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $701,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.46. 10,763,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,585,251. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

