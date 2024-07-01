Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,528,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,927. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.29.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

