Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 20,017 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.9% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,759,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,457,803. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

