Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

COLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.04.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $473.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.39 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

