Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 14,843 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 21.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 387,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 68,950 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 21.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,815,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,673,264 shares in the company, valued at $220,544,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,673,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,544,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donn S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,695,264 shares in the company, valued at $223,706,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,678 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 29th.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGPI traded down $1.43 on Monday, reaching $72.97. 118,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,551. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $124.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.70.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

