Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.17% of AeroVironment worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in AeroVironment by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AVAV stock traded down $6.49 on Monday, hitting $175.67. 461,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,753. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.00 and a 12-month high of $224.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.13 and a beta of 0.51.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

