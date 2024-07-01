Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 312.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 118,916 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $15,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 252.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,263,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,220,000 after buying an additional 905,173 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $196,045,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $376,641,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,397,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,909 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,865,000 after buying an additional 113,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.39. 1,013,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,652. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.80.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

