Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 72,638 Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.13% of Merit Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4,411.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 518,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 506,992 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MMSI stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $85.64. 626,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,910. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $86.44.

Insider Activity

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W raised Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CL King started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MMSI

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.