Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,875 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,086,681 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $848,984,000 after buying an additional 74,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.37. 3,925,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,685,900. The stock has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.62. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $99.35 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.