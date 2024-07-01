Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,693 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,271 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at about $481,016,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,191,000 after buying an additional 3,801,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $207,850,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CP. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.32.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $77.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,598. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.21. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

