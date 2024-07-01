Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $17.38 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.11% of Pool worth $17,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $307.69. 472,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,267. Pool Co. has a one year low of $299.24 and a one year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.43.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

