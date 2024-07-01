Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $18.59 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,847 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $560.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,013. The firm has a market cap of $248.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $485.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

