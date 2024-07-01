Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $3.62 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $759.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $755.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $800.12. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.