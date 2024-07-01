Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $30.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $30,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 649,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONV traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $76.07. 384,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,435. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $78.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.389 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

