Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.21% of Integer worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,155,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Integer by 3,260.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 276,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,697,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Integer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Integer in the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITGR stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.16. The company had a trading volume of 183,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.56. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at $592,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,936 shares of company stock worth $2,130,937. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

