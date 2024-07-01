Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 2,408 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.27% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $51,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,336. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.92. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $95.30.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.