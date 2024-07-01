Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.35% of Qualys worth $21,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 545.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 549.7% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $83,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $661,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,743,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $83,504.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,486. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.53 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

