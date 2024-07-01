Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 6,285 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.17. 1,121,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,546. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.