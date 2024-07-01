ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,086,681 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $848,984,000 after buying an additional 74,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,925,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.30 and a 200-day moving average of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $99.35 and a 52-week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

