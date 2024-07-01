Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.09. 6,530,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,706,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $145.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

