Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 75.60 ($0.96), with a volume of 1283493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.96).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.97. The stock has a market cap of £579.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 853.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 29.39, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45.

Get Cordiant Digital Infrastructure alerts:

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

Insider Activity at Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

In other news, insider Sian Hill bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($19,789.42). 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.