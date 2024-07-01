Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Insider Activity at Corning

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $247,721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Corning by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Corning by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,878 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after buying an additional 2,301,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,166,000 after buying an additional 1,828,097 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Up 0.7 %

Corning stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16. Corning has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

